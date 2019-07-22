EN
    14:44, 22 July 2019 | GMT +6

    V Tengri Music festival to be held in Issyk-Kul

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KYRGYZSTAN The fifth Tengri Music festival will take place in Issyk-Kul on August 9-10, Victoria Yurtayeva, the President of the Prima Public Fund told at the press conference at Kabar News Agency.

    Musicians from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Germany and Austria are expected to arrive at the concert, which will include not only classical music, but also jazz.

    «We expect 5-6 thousand people to come to the concert, which will take place in the Ruh-Ordo complex in Cholpon-Ata,» she said.

    The concert of classical music will be held on August 9, and jazz- on August 10.

    Tengri Music is the international festival of classical music in the open air.

    The purpose of the event is to promote the culture of classical music as an important component of the successful and harmonious development of the city and the country as a whole.

