V World Nomad Games: 150 Russian athletes land in Kazakh capital

150 Russian athletes arrive in Astana to take part in the V World Nomad Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Union of National and Non-Olympic Sports of Russia has created an integrated team to compete in the Games under the national flag.

The Russian national team includes more than 150 athletes who will compete in all 21 sports disciplines at the V World Nomad Games.

It was reported that the USA Kokpar Team landed in the Kazakh capital to participate in the V World Nomad Games.

Jibek Joly TV Channel is set to broadcast today, September 8, the V World Nomad Games opening ceremony at 07:00 pm.

According to the preliminary estimates, the Kazakh capital is preparing to welcome around 100,000 tourists, who will be accommodated at 20 hotels.

As earlier reported, the V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held on September 8-13. Over 2,800 athletes and members of official delegations from 89 countries are expected to vie for top honors at the V World Nomad Games. 97 sets of medals will be decided in 21 sports.

The main competitions are to be held at the Astana Arena Stadium, Qazanat Racecourse, Alau Ice Palace, Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace, and Duman Hotel and Sports Complex.

Tickets for all competitions can be purchased on the website of the official ticket operator, www.zakazbiletov.kz.