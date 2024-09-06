V World Nomad Games: Five ethno-villages to open in Astana

Five ethno-auyls (ethno-villages) will open in Astana to celebrate the V World Nomad Games slated for September 8-13, Kazinform News Agency cites the city akimat.

Ethno-villages will be open to the public in the Qazaq Yeli monument territory, Ataturk Park, Baiterek monument and Central Park between September 6 and 14. Various concert programs and sporting events will be held there. Concert programs are to be performed from 06:00 pm. until 08:00 pm. on September 8-13.

As earlier reported, the cultural events in entho-villages will involve up to 5,600 participants, including singers and dancers.

The V World Nomad Games will be held in Astana from September 8-13 this year to bring together more than 2,500 contestants from 89 countries to vie for top honors in 21 sports.

According to the preliminary estimates, the Kazakh capital is preparing to welcome around 100,000 tourists, who will be accommodated at 20 hotels.

The Games’ total money prize is estimated at 253 million tenge.