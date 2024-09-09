V World Nomad Games: France grabs first gold

The V World Nomad Games began with spectacular horseback archery (zhamby atu) competitions. Raphael Malet of France won the first gold medal, Kazinform News Agency cites the National and Equestrian Sports Center.

Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev/Kazinform

Altankhuyag Nergui of Mongolia took home silver, while another French sportsman Gaëtan Blot secured bronze.

Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev/Kazinform

Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev/Kazinform

Kazakh Abzal Tulybekov ranked among the Top 5, the rest ranked among the Top 10.

Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev/Kazinform

The horseback archery contests are to run for four days in the territory of the ethno-village near the Qazanat Racecourse.

Aibek Sarybai, Eralkhan Aikoz, Batyr Beksauyt and Abzal Tulybekov of Kazakhstan are set to vie for top honors.

As earlier reported, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, officially declared the V World Nomad Games open at the opening ceremony. The event, which is taking place in the capital of the Republic at the Astana Arena stadium, brought together not only tens of thousands of spectators but also more than 2,500 athletes and guests from 89 countries.