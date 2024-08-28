V World Nomad Games: Kazakhstan kokpar team starts training in Astana

The members of the Kazakhstan kokpar team started training at the Kazanat racecourse in the capital city, the venue for the V World Nomad Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The team captain, Kurmanbek Turganbek, said the key is to honorably defend the country’s colors at the V World Nomad Games and earn top honors without any injuries.

The kokpar and kok boru competitions will be held between September 9 and 12 at the Kazanat racecourse.

The Republican Kokpar Federation is a part of the National Sports Association of Kazakhstan. It also unites baige, audaryspak, sadak atu, zhamby atu, tenge ilu, kusbegilik, asyk aty, Joryq and other federations. The head of the Association is Islambek Salzhanov.

As earlier reported, the V World Nomad Games will be held on September 8-13. The event will bring together 2,000 contestants. 97 sets of medals will be up for grabs in 21 sports.

Over 100,000 tourists are projected to visit the Kazakh capital during the V World Nomad Games.