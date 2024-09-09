V World Nomad Games: Kazakhstan wins asyk atu round 1

Kazakhstan team beat Mongolia in the first round in asyk atu at the now-running V World Nomad Games in Astana 2:0. Their clash lasted one hour at the Alau Ice Palace, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As earlier reported, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, officially declared the V World Nomad Games open at the opening ceremony. The event, which is taking place in the capital of the Republic at the Astana Arena stadium, brought together not only tens of thousands of spectators but also more than 2,500 athletes and guests from 89 countries.

According to the preliminary estimates, the Kazakh capital is preparing to welcome around 100,000 tourists, who will be accommodated at 20 hotels.

The V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held on September 8-13.

97 sets of medals will be decided in 21 sports.

The main competitions are to be held at the Astana Arena Stadium, Qazanat Racecourse, Alau Ice Palace, Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace, and Duman Hotel and Sports Complex.