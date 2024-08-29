V World Nomad Games opening ceremony tickets sold out

Tickets for the opening ceremony of the V World Nomad Games, slated for September 8-13 in Astana, are sold out, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Over 10 thousand tickets for the Games have already been sold.

“Tickets are currently available for purchase. The tickets for the V World Nomad Games opening ceremony are sold out and are no longer available for purchase. However, tickets for all other sporting events are still on sale. More than 10,000 tickets have been sold for the competitions. The most popular competitions are Zhamby Atu (horseback archery), Traditional Archery, Kokpar (goat pulling), and Baige,” Abylai Kondybayev, deputy chief of the Games organization directorate, said.

The V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held in Astana from September 8 to 14. The event is expected to bring together over 2,000 athletes from 89 countries of the world.

The total cash prize of the Games is 253 million tenge.