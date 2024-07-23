V World Nomad Games opening ceremony : When and where it will be held

The opening ceremony of the V World Nomad Games will be held September 8 at the Astana Arena stadium, Kazinform News Agency quotes Nurdaulet Kurbanbekuly, deputy chief of the municipal construction department, as saying.

Astana is gearing up for the V World Nomad Games which will be held in seven venues, three of which are under reconstruction now.

According to Nurdaulet Kurbanbekuly, $29 billion tenge were allocated for the reconstruction of Astana Arena stadium and Alau Skating Rink.

The stadium was opened in 2009. No reconstruction has been carried out here before. The venue can accommodate more than 30,000 spectators.

“Dismantling works at the Astana Arena stadium began last year. The bulk of the work will be completed on August 10. The facility is set to be commissioned by August 20,” Nurdaulet Kurbanbekuly said adding that 500 workers are involved in the reconstruction works.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/ Kazinform

He also said that landscaping, finishing works and installation of stained glass windows have been completed. The stadium's roof will be replaced. The lawn will be changed upon completion of the Games.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/ Kazinform

Repair works are underway at the Alau Skating Rink and at the horse race track which will host the most spectacular competitions – kokpar and baige. After reconstruction, the capacity of the horse race track will be increased to 10,000 people.