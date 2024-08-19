V World Nomad Games: Türkiye to compete in 9 sports

The V World Nomad Games will be held in Astana between September 8 and 13, 2024. The Games will bring together over 2,000 sportsmen from more than 80 countries to compete in 21 sports, Kazinform News Agency reports.

120 athletes will represent Türkiye at the V World Nomad Games. They will vie for top honors in nine sports.

The last games were held two years ago in Iznik, Türkiye.

According to the member of the board of the World Ethnosports Confederation Abduhadi Turus, Türkiye shares its experience and helps Kazakhstani colleagues.

He said common language, history and culture, customs and traditions unite Kazakhstan and Türkiye. He expressed confidence that the V World Nomad Games will be held at a high level.

Osman Baser, the board member of the World Ethnosports Confederation, said such events are of great importance for the cultural upbringing of the younger generation. The goal is to preserve heritage for the next generation. Two more international structures, the Organization of Turkic Countries and TURKSOY also prepare for the Nomad Games. The latter will hold exhibitions and stage performances to promote the cultural heritage of Turkic nations and develop cultural and humanitarian ties between the Turkic states.

It is noteworthy, sportsmen from Brunei Darussalam, Liberia, Venezuela, Ireland, the Dominican Republic, Gambia, Bruni, Ethiopia and Peru will for the first time ever participate in the Games.