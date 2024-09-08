V World Nomad Games: Universe of Nomads ethno-village opens in Kazakh capital

On September 7, the Koshpendiler Alemi Ethno-village (Universe of Nomads) opened in the Kazakh capital, located on the territory near the Qazanat Racecourse, where everyone will be able to immerse themselves in the diverse cultural heritage and get acquainted with the original culture of nomadic people, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: akimat of Astana

The ethno-village is divided into several areas: a central square, a children's playground for traditional games, a folk music tent, an open-air museum of nomadic civilizations, and designated spaces for sports events and national cuisine, a main stage, regional ethnic settlements, artisan workshops and Shygys Bazary (Oriental Bazaar), where over 200 artisans will showcase a variety of handcrafted souvenirs.

Photo credit: akimat of Astana

The Universe of Nomads will be open to the public in the Qazanat Racecourse territory from September 7 to 13. Concert programs are set to be performed from 11:00 am. until 08:00 pm.

Photo credit: akimat of Astana

Another four ethno-villages are set up for the public in the Qazaq Yeli monument territory, Ataturk Park, Baiterek Monument and Central Park between September 6 and 14. Concert programs are to be performed from 06:00 pm. until 08:00 pm. on September 8-13.

No tickets are required for visiting entho-villages.

Photo credit: akimat of Astana

According to the preliminary estimates, the Kazakh capital is preparing to welcome around 100,000 tourists, who will be accommodated at 20 hotels.

As earlier reported, the V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held on September 8-13. Over 2,800 athletes and members of official delegations from 89 countries are expected to vie for top honors at the V World Nomad Games. 97 sets of medals will be decided in 21 sports.

The main competitions are to be held at the Astana Arena Stadium, Qazanat Racecourse, Alau Ice Palace, Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace, and Duman Hotel and Sports Complex.

Tickets for all competitions can be purchased on the website of the official ticket operator, www.zakazbiletov.kz.