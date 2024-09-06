V World Nomad Games: USA Kokpar team lands in Astana

The USA Kokpar Team arrives in the Kazakh capital to take part in the V World Nomad Games, Kaiznform News Agency reports.

It will be first World Nomad Games for many players, including Nick Willard.

Photo credit: Kazinform

‘I have always been fascinated with Central Asian culture, especially, of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. I am truly honored to be here. This something I’ve been looking to for a long time and I’ve trained for a long time,’ Nick Willard told Kazinform correspondent upon his arrival at the Astana Airport.

He added it is his first trip to Kazakhstan but he would for the third time compete in the World Nomad Games.

Photo credit: Kazinform

He said the team trained extremely hard.

‘What we expect of the Games, we want to win and want just to have really good time. So, we are very excited. Every time we compete in the Games, we have nothing but just incredible experience of the people and cultures. So that is what is important for us,’ he said.

Photo credit: Kazinform

As earlier reported, the American team flew to Kazakhstan to participate in international sports competitions in ethnic sports in the V World Nomad Games. At the Washington airport, the captains of the U.S. national team shared their opinions about the sports traditions of the peoples of Central Asia in an interview with correspondent of the Kazinform News Agency.