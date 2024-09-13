V World Nomad Games: Ushkyr Baige horse racing winners announced

The Ushkyr Baige horse racing run over three distances came to an end at the Qazanat Racecourse in Astana as part of the V World Nomad Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakhstan swept the podium in the 1,600m and 2,400m races winning all medals available.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Uzbekistani horses finished first and second in the 3,200 m race followed by Kyrgyzstan.

As earlier reported, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, officially declared the V World Nomad Games open at the opening ceremony. The event, which took place in the capital of the Republic at the Astana Arena stadium, brought together not only tens of thousands of spectators but also more than 2,500 athletes and guests from 89 countries.

According to the preliminary estimates, the Kazakh capital was preparing to welcome around 100,000 tourists, who will be accommodated at 20 hotels.

The V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held on September 8-13.

97 sets of medals were decided in 21 sports.

The main competitions were held at the Astana Arena Stadium, Qazanat Racecourse, Alau Ice Palace, Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace, and Duman Hotel and Sports Complex.