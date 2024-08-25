V World Nomad Games: Who is eligibile for discounted tickets

Ticket sales for the opening ceremony and all competitions of the V World Nomad Games, slated for September 8-13 in Astana, began on August 6, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Games opening ceremony will be held at the Astana Arena Stadium on September 8, with ticket prices ranging from 15,000 to 50,000 tenge.

The program of the Games includes 21 competitions. The average ticket price for the competitions is 3,600 tenge. The tickets for Qazaq Kuresi (Kazakh wrestling), martial arts and Wrestling competitions cost from 2,500 tenge to 7,500 tenge. The competitions will be held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Palace of Martial Arts.

Asyk atu (outdoor game of knocking out sheep joint bones), Mas-Wrestling (stick tug-of-war), Kurash (wrestling), Arkan Tartys (tug of war) and Ashyrtmaly Aba Qureshi (belt wrestling) competitions will be held at the Alau Ice Palace. The price of tickets varies from 1,000 to 3,000 tenge.

Kokpar, kok boru and baige competitions will be held at the Kazanat Horce Racing Track in Astana. At the qualifying stages of kokpar and kok boru (goat pulling) ticket prices will be between 2,000-15,000 tenge, tickets for the final stage will be from 2,000 tenge to 15,000 tenge. Ticket prices for baige will be at 3,000-15,000 tenge.

The Ethno-Aul (Ethnic Village) will host Zhamby Atu (horseback archery), Tenge Ilu (picking up coins on a horse), Audaryspak (horseback wrestling), Kusbegilik (hunting with birds of prey), as well as the Powerful Nomad (strongman competition). Tickets for these events are sold from 1,000 tenge to 2,000 tenge.

The most watched traditional archery competitions will be held at the Argymak Equestrian Sports and Recreation Romplex. The cost of tickets ranges from 600 to 3,000 tenge. The competitions in Togyzkumalak (nine pebbels board game), Mangala (Turkish board game), and Oware (West African board game), which are regarded as traditional intellectual games, will be held without spectators.

It should be noted that there are various benefits for some categories of citizens. Schoolchildren (from 6 to 18 years old) and pensioners, children under 5 (without providing a seat) and disabled people of the first and second groups will be able to buy tickets at a 50% discount.

Discounted tickets can be purchased upon presentation of documents offline at the box office.

The tickets for all events are available on www.zakazbiletov.kz website.