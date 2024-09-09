V World Nomad News: 3 Kazakh athletes advance to horseback wrestling finals

Three Kazakh athletes advanced today to the audaryspak (horseback wrestling) finals at the V World Nomad News underway in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

It brought together 64 sportsmen from nine countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, Russia, China, the U.S., Turkiye and Hungary.

Kazakhstan’s Yermek Kuralbai (60kg), Almat Laptibek (70 kg) and Daryn Otkelbai (80kg) secured spots for the finals.

According to audaryspak chief coach of Kazakhstan, Zhanbatyr Bekmussayev Kazakh and Kyrgyz teams are regarded as the strongest.

As earlier reported, September 9 is set to feature traditional sports competitions.

Kazakhstan defeated Uzbekistan in the Kokpar qualifying round 16:0 at the V World Nomad Games.

Kokpar is one of the oldest nomadic games in Kazakhstan. It has been played for many hundreds of years.

Kazakhstan’s main rival in Kokpar is Kyrgyzstan.

104 athletes from nine countries, including Kazakhstan, the U.S., Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, China, Mongolia and Turkiye are set to vie for top honors in Kokpar elimination round.