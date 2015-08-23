EN
    14:56, 23 August 2015 | GMT +6

    V. Zyabkina in 100m finals at IAAF World Championships in Beijing

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The qualification round of 100m race among women was held today at the IAAF World Championships in China, Sports.kz informs.

    Two athletes from Kazakhstan participated in the qualification round today. They are Olga Safronova and Viktoriya Zyabkina.

    Safronova had the fifth time in her race - 11:49, and it was not enough for advancing. Zyabkina had the third result in her race - 11:24, and this time allowed her to advance into the semifinals scheduled for tomorrow.

