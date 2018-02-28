V4, Central Asia start new cooperation format

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first meeting of the Visegrad Group (V4) and Central Asia was devoted to the issues of interregional interaction, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The new format of cooperation was initiated by Hungarian chairmanship in Visegrad group which is ongoing under the motto "V4 Connects" setting the goal to strengthen interaction with the partner countries outside the European continent.

Addressing the participants of the meeting Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov noted that integration experience of V4 may be helpful for the Central-Asian interaction that gains pace.

Kazakh Foreign Minister named the specific fields of potential interaction of Central Asia and Visegrad Group, which include education and development of human potential, digitalization and application of state-of-the-art technologies, cooperation within the framework of the Astana International Financial Center, Green Technologies Development Center and IT Startup Park which were created at EXPO-2017 site.

The meeting demonstrated great interest of the represented countries in interregional interaction and continuation of active dialogue in the proposed format.

That day the participants of the meeting met Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and had a meaningful exchange of opinions on a wide range of issues of mutual relations between Central Asian countries and Hungary.