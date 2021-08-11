EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:00, 11 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Vaccinated people account for mere 0.1% of total COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told about the COVID-19 vaccination rate at a government session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of today, the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 5.9 million people, covering 59% of the eligible population, and both jabs to around 4.5 million people or 45.2% in the country.

    According to Tsoi, Mangistau region is the area with the lowest first dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage – 33.1%.

    All the regions of the country have sufficient amounts of anti-coronavirus vaccines, which are supplied according to the schedule.

    The minister noted that 99.9% of all the COVID-19 cases have been reported in unvaccinated people, and those vaccinated account for a mere 0.1% of the total cases.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!