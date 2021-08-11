Vaccinated people account for mere 0.1% of total COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told about the COVID-19 vaccination rate at a government session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 5.9 million people, covering 59% of the eligible population, and both jabs to around 4.5 million people or 45.2% in the country.

According to Tsoi, Mangistau region is the area with the lowest first dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage – 33.1%.

All the regions of the country have sufficient amounts of anti-coronavirus vaccines, which are supplied according to the schedule.

The minister noted that 99.9% of all the COVID-19 cases have been reported in unvaccinated people, and those vaccinated account for a mere 0.1% of the total cases.