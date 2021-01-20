Vaccination against COVID-19 has started nearly everywhere in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday (Jan. 19) confirmed the delivery of 6 million doses of CoronaVac to all states plus the Federal District. Vaccination has started nearly everywhere in the country, Agencia Brasil reports.

At the request of state governors, the vaccination was allowed to begin before Wednesday (20), the date originally fixed by the government.

Priority groups in phase one are being immunized, among whom health care workers, institutionalized people (patients in a home) aged 60 or older, institutionalized people with disabilities, and indigenous people living in villages.

The ministry published the amount of people to be vaccinated in the first stage and the total number of doses of the vaccine sent to each of the five Brazilian regions. North: 337,332/708.440; Northeast: 683,924/1,436,160; Southeast: 1,202,090/2,524,360; and Central-West: 273,393/574,160.