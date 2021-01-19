Vaccination against COVID-19 in Brazil to kick off Wednesday

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Vaccination against COVID-19 starts Wednesday (Jan. 20) at 10 am across the country for priority groups. The announcement was made Sunday (17) by Brazil’s Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello during a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Agencia Brasil reports.

First, 3 million people will be vaccinated, the minister said, with two doses each, adding up to 6 million doses of CoronaVac, produced by Chinese company Sinovac and the Butantan Institute. The emergency use of CoronaVac was also approved Sunday (17) by the country’s national sanitary regulator Anvisa.

The minister started the presser expressing solidarity towards the family members of the victims and gratitude for health professionals working on the front line of the pandemic.

Brazil

«Brazil today is witnessing a moment of great advancement, hope, and comfort for Brazilians who were waiting for this news. The first step has been taken towards the beginning of the world’s biggest vaccination campaign against the coronavirus,» Pazuello declared.

The minister declared it is crucial to ensure that doses of the vaccine are available in all states in the same conditions, taking into account how severe the plight is in each location.

«The Ministry of Health has the vaccines of both Butantan and AstraZeneca [in partnership with Fiocruz] in its hands right now. And we could, in a symbolical or marketing gesture, give the first dose to someone. But in respect for all governors, mayors, and all Brazilians, the Health Ministry will not do that,» the minister stressed.

Pazuello mentioned the historical pact between federal government and the states, which must be respected, with the health of the people prioritized above everything else.

«Breaking this pact is showing contempt for the equality between the states and all Brazilians; contempt for the unity of the federation. Governors, do not tolerate political movements motivated by upcoming elections at a moment when our sole goal must be saving lives, not personal promotion,» the minister declared.

In São Paulo, the state governor, who controls Butantan Institute, which produces the CoronaVac, started the vaccination against the novel coronavirus on Sunday by immunizing a nurse working of the front line against the virus.