Vaccination drive against COVID-19 to start from Feb 1 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan plans to begin its vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 virus starting February 1, 2021. According to the country’s Health Ministry, Russia’s Sputnik V is to kick off the campaign set to be carried out in three stages, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The staged vaccination campaign primarily targets the vulnerable groups of people who are at high risk of being infected or spreading the virus. The rest of the population are next in line for immunization.

As stage one health workers are first to be inoculated against COVID-19. Stage two is to target school and university teachers, while stage three those with preconditions as well as a number of groups.

The campaign envisages to cover over 6 million Kazakhstan by the year’s end.

The country’s Health Ministry said that the vaccination is carried out on a voluntarily basis and with the consent of the person receiving the vaccine. No administrative or criminal liability has to be borne by those refusing to get vaccinated.

The vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 virus is to start on February 1, 2021, with Russia’s Gam-COVID-Vac kicking off the campaign. The country is to produce Gam-COVID-Vac vaccines at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex from February 14.

Kazakhstan’s QazCovid-In vaccine that is under Phase three of clinical trials is to be in use starting the second quarter of 2021.

Specialists say that the Sputnik V vaccine is ill-advised for children under 18.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to hold a full-fledged preparation work for the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, noting that mass vaccination is the most effective step against the crisis.

The Kazakh Head of State plans to get the Kazakh vaccine.