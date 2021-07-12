Vaccination drive gains momentum in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The pace of vaccination campaign is speeding up in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

8,000 people are vaccinated in the city per day on average, compared to 1,500-2,000 people on average in June 2021.

To date, 286,000 people have been inoculated with the first component of the vaccine in Nur-Sultan. The second component has been administered to 172,000 Nur-Sultan residents.

The high pace of vaccination campaign will allow to improve the epidemiological situation in the city and get back to normal life.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.