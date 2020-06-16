EN
    17:54, 16 June 2020 | GMT +6

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Today’s vaccines are no way worse than the vaccines produced in the past,» head of the Healthcare Ministry’s public council, chairwoman of the Eurasian Medical Association Nadezhda Petukhova said.

    She also noted that vaccination is not just protection of one child but also protection of the whole society. She stressed that importance of vaccination should be highlighted nowadays more than ever. The more children, who are unvaccinated, not protected from any diseases, the more chances that infections we have forgotten about, will emerge again.

    She resumed that vaccination helped eliminate many diseases reminding that Kazakhstan has a certificate of a polio free area.


