Vaccination in Slovakia open for children of 12 years of age and over

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Vaccination has already been opened for children of 12 years of age and over in Slovakia, TASR reports.

The application form for vaccination of children is available at the website www.korona.gov.sk.

As stems from the form, children aged between 12-17 will be inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and applicants of 18 years and over will be inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

Children must be accompanied by their parents when being vaccinated, stressed Health Ministry’s spokesperson Zuzana Eliasova.