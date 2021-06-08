EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:15, 08 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Vaccination in Slovakia open for children of 12 years of age and over

    None
    None
    BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Vaccination has already been opened for children of 12 years of age and over in Slovakia, TASR reports.

    The application form for vaccination of children is available at the website www.korona.gov.sk.

    As stems from the form, children aged between 12-17 will be inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and applicants of 18 years and over will be inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

    Children must be accompanied by their parents when being vaccinated, stressed Health Ministry’s spokesperson Zuzana Eliasova.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!