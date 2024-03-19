Vaccination is the only effective way to protect against pertussis - epidemiologist

Assel Kalykova, Deputy Chief of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Department of Almaty, reveals the danger of pertussis, first symptoms of the disease and how to protect oneself from it, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Pertussis is an acute respiratory bacterial infection characterized by peculiar attacks of whooping cough with “whoops” and vomiting at the end of the attack and the release of thick viscous sputum

"Pertussis is spread by airborne droplets when the patient coughs, sneezes, or talks. Pertussis poses a threat for infants. First, the child shows signs of a common cold-related disease: runny nose, fever, moderate cough. Gradually the cough intensifies and turns into a paroxysmal cough. During these debilitating cough attacks, cerebral circulation is disrupted and oxygen starvation occurs, which subsequently leads to mental disorders and various degrees of mental retardation. Pertussis is dangerous for its complications such as pneumonia (pneumonia) and brain damage,” Assel Kalykova notes.

According to her, vaccination is the only reliable and effective way to protect against pertussis. Children aged 2, 3, 4 and 18 months undergo immunization with a complex vaccine against pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae and polio. The next booster dose of DTaP vaccine is administered to children at the age of 6.

Epidemiologists recommend seeking medical support in case of appearance of the first symptoms of the disease, taking treatment only as prescribed by a doctor, ventilating the room, carrying out wet cleaning, covering mouth when coughing, and washing hands frequently. Parents are advised not to send sick children to schools and kindergartens.

Earlier, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions reported an increase in the number of measles and pertussis cases among children.