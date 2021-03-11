EN
    Vaccination is the only way to completely conquer COVID-19, Kazakh President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged all Kazakhstan to take care of themselves and others. The President noted that vaccination is the only way to completely defeat the coronavirus infection.

    A year has passed since the WHO declared the pandemic outbreak. Kazakhstan as well as the entire world has passed through lots of difficulties. The Government took decisive measures to protect people’s lives and health. People received financial and other assistance as the country declared the state of emergency. Thanks to unity, mutual support the country overcame the most acute phase of the pandemic. But the cruel disease still poses a threat, the Twitter post of the President reads.

    The Head of State urged all Kazakhstanis to take of themselves and others.



