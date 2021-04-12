Vaccination is the only way to conquer virus, Kazakh Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva has got a vaccine against COVID-19.

The second shot of Sputnik V vaccine will be administered in 21 days. The Minister feels good, no side effects were reported.

«The vaccination, historically, is the only way to conquer the virus. It is crucial to gain the herd immunity to return to normal, to return to schools, to meet our close ones, to hold family and state events,» the Minister told the program 3 Questions for Balayeva.