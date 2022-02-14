Vaccination of pregnant women, teens ongoing in Kazakhstan – Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over half of Kazakhstan’s population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Currently the work on vaccination and revaccination of the population is ongoing in Kazakhstan. To date, 9,2 million people (or 81% of eligible population or 52% of the entire population) has been immunized with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines,» Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said Monday.

The second dose, according to her, has been administered to 8,8 million Kazakhstanis or 77% of eligible population and 48% of the entire population.

«Vaccination of teenagers between 12 and 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers is underway in Kazakhstan as well. A total of 710,000 people have been inoculated with doses of Pfizer vaccine, including 586,000 teenagers, 28,000 pregnant women and 91,000 nursing mothers,» Minister Giniyat added.

In her words, some 1,9 million people in Kazakhstan have been revaccinated.