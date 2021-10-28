Vaccination room to close down at shopping mall in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The vaccination room will close down at the Khan Shatyr shopping mall in Nur-Sultan since November 1, the city healthcare department informs.

Vaccination rooms were opened this summer at 11 shopping malls of the city. It yielded good results since as much as possible have been vaccinated against coronavirus. The greater part of the city population has been already vaccinated so there is no need to open vaccination rooms at the shopping malls. But in case of need the vaccination rooms will unroll again.

Above 100,000 people were inoculated with the vaccine in the shopping malls of the city so far. There are 5 vaccination spaces in Khan Shatyr (until November 1), Keruen, Abu Dhabi Plaza, Asia Park and Eurasia centres. Above 444,000 people were administered the 1st component of the vaccine, 410,000 fully vaccinated there.