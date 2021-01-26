EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:30, 26 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Vaccination should improve epidemiological situation, Kazakh President

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Vaccination should generally improve the epidemiological situation,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the extended meeting of the Government held via a videoconferencing, Kazinform reports.

    «The next issue is the vaccination which is to start February 1. It is an important campaign. It is an important issue. There are two key issues. The first is readiness of medical facilities for vaccination, the second is raising public awareness,» the President said.

    The Head of State asked the Healthcare Minister what the Ministry and concerned bodies do in this direction. He said that all medical facilities held trainings. Each medical organization provided the necessary cold chain.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Coronavirus President Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!