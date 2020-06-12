EN
    17:19, 12 June 2020

    Vaccine against COVID-19 may become obligatory - Health Ministry

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare, Lyazat Aktayeva, spoke about whether the vaccine against COVID-19 will be compulsory in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to her, the epidemiological situation in the country will dictate whether vaccines against the coronavirus infection will be compulsory once they are at disposal.

    Aktayeva told the Friday online briefing, the vaccines [Ed. note: against COVID-19] will be a must if vaccination is demanded by the epidemiological situation. However, it is up to every citizen to vaccinate or not to vaccinate based on their informed consent.


