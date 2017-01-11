Vaccine against seasonal flue invented in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A vaccine against seasonal flue has been invented in Kazakhstan. Within the year the Kazakhstan citizens will be able to use it, the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science has wrote.

The first "made-in-Kazakhstan" vaccine was invented by Deputy General Director of the Scientific Research Institute Berik Kharullin.

"At the moment the first phase of the clinical research of the trivalent split-vaccine has been complete. At present Kazakhstan has to procure foreign medicines however the domestic analogue does not inferior. It has been established that the tested vaccine is harmless and immunogenic and conforms both to the RoK and foreign requirements and criteria», according to the information published by the Committee.

"The project was complete in 2016 however to produce our own vaccine we need to have our own factory. The domestic vaccine is as good as those made by foreign pharmaceutical companies in terms of price and quality. Now in Kazakhstan vaccines against seasonal flue are not sold. We expect the costs of plant construction will pay off within 3-4 years", Berik Khairullin said.



To remind, in 2011 in Switzerland the Research Institute won the tender opened by the World Health Organization for development of the vaccine against seasonal flue.