Value of agricultural output, services grows in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The gross output of agriculture, forestry and fisheries products and services grew 4 percent, Kazakh Agriculture Minister Umirzak Shukeyev said, Trend.az reports.

He made the remarks July 11 at the meeting on the current progress of work as part of the project management of the "Third Modernization of Kazakhstan."



He said that the increase in production is due to the increase in the volumes of slaughter of cattle and poultry in live weight by 5 percent, production of raw milk by 3 percent, eggs by 14.3 percent.



During the meeting, the main growth indicators for the first half of the year were discussed in such areas as the development of agro-industrial and fuel-energy complexes, mass entrepreneurship and the modernization of trade sphere.