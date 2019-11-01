Vaping-related deaths in US rise to 37: health agency

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The death toll from mysterious lung illnesses linked to vaping across the U.S. has risen to 37, according Thursday to the nation's health protection agency.

The cases of vaping-related illnesses jumped to 1,888, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a statement.

Last week, the agency verified more than 1,600 confirmed and probable cases in 49 of the U.S.'s 50 states. Alaska is the sole exception.

Officials are continuing to search for a cause for the outbreak.

Most of the affected patients reported vaping THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, though investigators have yet to officially determine a cause for the illnesses that have included problems breathing, chest pains and vomiting.

The CDC recommends people to not use e-cigarettes or vaping products that contain THC and not to modify products purchased through retail establishments.

Source: Anadolu Agency