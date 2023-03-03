Varvara Glukhova of Kazakhstan wins mass start gold at Winter Children of Asia Int’s Sports Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Varvara Glukhova raced to victory in the speed skating women’s mass start at the Winter Children of Asia International Sports Games in Kemerovo, Russia, Kazinform reports.

Varvara Glukhova, the leader of the Kazakhstani team, finished the distance in 6:11.61 sec. Belarusian Palina Savets grabbed a silver medal and Russian Ekaterina Ostrovskaya settled for bronze.

Earlier it was reported that the second Winter Children of Asia International Sports Games kicked off in Kemerovo, Russia, will run through March 4. The opening ceremony was held at the Kuzbass ice palace.

64 Kazakhstani athletes vie in 6 sports at the tournament.

The Winter Children of Asia International Sports Games was held for the first time in 2019 in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia. Kazakhstan represented by 74 athletes won seven gold, seven silver, and six bronze medals and was ranked 6th on the medal standings.