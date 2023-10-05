Vasilis Anastopoulos joins Astana Qazaqstan Team as head of performance

Well-known cycling trainer Vasilis Anastopoulos signed an agreement with Astana Qazaqstan Team, he is coming to the Kazakh project as the new head of performance, Kazinform learned from the team's website.

“I‘m thrilled to join Astana Qazaqstan Team, one of the most prestigious teams in the WorldTour. When Alexandr Vinokurov presented to me his vision for the future and asked me to be part of it, I didn’t hesitate to seize the opportunity. I am looking forward to working with the team and producing outstanding results”, – said Vasilis Anastopoulos.

“The experience and knowledge Vasilis possesses can help us to improve the whole race preparation in the team, increasing our performance significantly. At the same time, we also aiming the developing of the sprint and I believe Vasilis is the right person for it. He is a big professional and with the vision Vasilis has to the keys points we have to work on, I believe that in the upcoming seasons we can improve a lot both, in the the direction we chose at the start of this season with the arrival of Mark Cavendish and Cees Bol and in the direction of the stage races and climbing, in working with such riders as Alexey Lutsenko. Alongside, young Kazakh coaches will get a chance to learn from this valuable experience in their work. We are ready to work hard, so I am looking forward to see Vasilis in the team in 2024”,– said Alexandr Vinokurov.