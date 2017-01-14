EN
    18:20, 14 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Vassiliy Levit honored with people's 'Olympic gold'

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer and silver medalist of the Rio Olympics Vassiliy Levit has been named the Athlete of the Year at the 6th People's Choice Award in Astana today.

    During the awarding ceremony Levit also received a copy of the Olympic gold medal made by the organizers of the event.

    Recall that Levit lost to Russian boxer Tishchenko by judges' decision at the Rio Olympics which sparked anger among boxing fans and social media users.

    Organizers of the People's Choice Award raised money to make the copy of the gold medal and award it to Levit.

    "I feel honor to accept this gold medal and at the same time huge responsibility that I must justify expectations [of people]," Vassiliy Levit said at the ceremony.

    Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitry Balandin who had collected historic gold at the Rio Olympics was named the People's Favorite Person of the Year.

    "Thank you for your support! I am sure that there are many victories to come!" Balandin said.

     

