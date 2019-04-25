Vassiliy Levit TKO’d in semifinals of Asian Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Vassiliy Levit lost in the semifinals of the Asian Boxing Confederation Elite Boxing Championships, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Vassiliy Levit faced South Korea's Kim Hyeong-kyu.

For two rounds, Levit controlled the bout. However, he was knocked down in the third round. After that, the Kazakhstani boxer fell again and the referee stopped the contest.



Thus, he became a bronze medalist of the Asian Championship.