Vassiliy Levit to skip WSB finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit won't be able to help Astana Arlans in the finals of the World Series of Boxing (WSB), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Levit sustained a serious hand injury and will skip the finals.



It should be mentioned that Levit was supposed to replace Astana Arlans boxer Anton Pinchuk in Cuba Domadores showdown. Pinchuk lost in the last two fights.



Vassiliy Levit is the silver medalist of the 2016 Rio Olympics.