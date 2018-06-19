Vatican establishes delegation to Congress of Religious Leaders in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Religions and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan Darkhan Kaletayev held Monday a meeting with the Holy See's Apostolic Nuncio in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Archbishop Francis Assisi Chullikatt, Kazinform reported.

At the meeting, the attendees discussed separate provisions of the Draft Law on Religious Activities, as well as issues of Vatican representatives' participation in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions scheduled for October 10-11 this year. The major theme of the spiritual summit is "Religious Leaders for a Safe World", the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society clarified.

Archbishop Francis Assisi Chullikatt said that they are now deciding on the members of the Vatican delegation to participate in the Congress.

At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed interest in developing further cooperation.