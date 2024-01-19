Vatican expressed appreciation to Kazakhstan for collaboration in the sphere of interreligious dialogue

Vatican expressed its appreciation to Kazakhstan for mutual collaboration in the sphere of interreligious dialogue, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Holy See press office.

“This morning, in the Vatican Apostolic Palace, the Holy Father Francis received in audience, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, His Excellency Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who subsequently met with His Excellency Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

During the cordial meetings in the Secretariat of State, appreciation was expressed for the good relations between the Holy See and Kazakhstan, with particular reference to mutual collaboration in the sphere of interreligious dialogue, and hopes were expressed for an increasingly active role on the part of believers in the life of the Nation, to promote the common good,” the Holy See statement reads..

The sides, according to the press office, also discussed regional and international themes, with special attention to conflicts and humanitarian issues, noting the importance of the urgent commitment to the promotion of peace and for stability in the world.