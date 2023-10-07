Vatican for promoting Dialogue of Religions

On the eve of the XXI meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled for October 10-11 this year in Astana, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Sarzhanov met with the Bureau Chief for Islam of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See, Monsignor Khaled Akasheh, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the meeting, a Kazakh diplomat expressed gratitude to the Vatican side for the comprehensive support of the work of the Congress, emphasizing the historical significance of the participation of Pope Francis in the Congress last September in Astana.

Monsignor, as a member of the Working Group and a permanent participant of the Congress of the Secretariat, confirmed his participation in the upcoming event, stressing the importance of the Astana platform for interfaith dialogue and the adoption of the “Concept of development of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions for the period 2023-2033”.