Vatican to present its EXPO 2017 pavilion concept

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Apostolic Nuncio to Kazakhstan, Archbishop Francis Assisi Chullikatt has visited today the office of NC Astana EXPO 2017, Kazinform refers to the Prime Minister's website.

At a meeting with chief of the company Akhmetzhan Yessimov, the Ambassador of Vatican highly spoke of the importance of the oncoming exhibition's theme and emphasized interest in it as well as the prospects for development.

According to the Archbishop, Vatican plans to present thematic concept of its EXPO National Pavilion in the nearest time.

Yessimov informed the Archbishop of the course of preparation for the EXPO 2017. “104 countries and 17 international organizations have already confirmed their participation in the exhibition and may occupy their pavilions soon,” he said.

The sides discussed also the technical issues of preparation of the pavilion.