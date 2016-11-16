Vatican to present symbol of world creation in EXPO-2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In EXPO-2017 Vatican intends to discuss with all involved parties how energy resources can be used for the good of mankind. "Vatican - the Holy See has accepted the invitation from the organizers to attend EXPO-2017.

Many ask a question why Vatican is keen on taking part in the EXPO, and I must say it is not for the first time. Vatican has already participated in similar activities in the past", - Prefect of Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development , His Most Reverend Eminence Peter Tarkson told.

Vatican had also participated in such exhibitions earlier. In the last decades it was in Seville and Milan. For the Holy See participation in such international events is a chance to hold a dialogue with all involved parties on a wide range of important questions. "During EXPO-2017 in Astana we want to consider the energy issues. We want to consider how a dialogue with the involved parties and how energy resources can be used for the good of the mankind", - Peter Tarkson emphasized.





The pavilion of Vatican will be called "Energy for common wellbeing: Care of our common home". "The pavilion will be in the shape of a dome and will symbolize the moment of creation", - Peter Tarkson told.