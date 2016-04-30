Vatican to take part in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Commissioner of the EXPO-2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev paid an official visit to Vatican. He held a meeting with President of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, Cardinal Peter Turkson, who was appointed Commissioner of the section of Vatican at the EXPO-2017 in Astana.

As it was informed, the sides exchanged opinions regarding the relevant issues of the bilateral cooperation. Cardinal Turkson highly praised personal contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to development of the global interreligious accord by means of establishment of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Besides, he noted a unique model, role and meaning of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in ensuring peace and accord in Kazakhstan.

In turn, the EXPO-2017 Commissioner thanked Vatican for the support and active participation in the work of the Congress and told about the work held on organization of the exhibition in Astana. The parties discussed the conditions of the participation of Vatican in the event and made decisions regarding the local and area of the pavilion of Vatican.