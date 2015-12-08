EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:26, 08 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Vehicular restrictions imposed in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vehicular restrictions have been imposed in Akmola, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

    Blizzard forced authorities in Akmola region to shut down a section of the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway at 10:00 a.m. A section of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty motorway was closed at 11:40 a.m. A section of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway crossing Karaganda region was closed at 12:00 p.m. 30 minutes later vehicular traffic was restricted on the Kyzylorda-Pavlodar motorway in Pavlodar region.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Akmola region Regions News Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!