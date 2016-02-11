EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:23, 11 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Vehicular restrictions imposed in E Kazakhstan for bad weather

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sections of regional highways have been closed in East Kazakhstan region due to worsening weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Sections of the Charsk-Bakyrchik, Voskresenovka-Petropavlovka-Shelekhovo-Bel-Agash-Dmitriyevka and Novopokrovka-Petropavlovka-Zubaiyr-Baitanat highways were shut down for all types of transport due to blowing snow and poor visibility.

