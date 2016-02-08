10:30, 08 February 2016 | GMT +6
Vehicular restrictions imposed in two regions of Kazakhstan
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions were forced to close a number of highways due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.
Vehicular restrictions were imposed on a section of the Usharal-Dostyk highway in Almaty region on early Monday morning due to blowing snow and poor visibility.
Blizzard and poor visibility led to closure of sections of the Semey-Russia and Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highways in East Kazakhstan region.