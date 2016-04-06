Vehicular traffic restricted in Aktobe, N Kazakhstan regions due to melt water overflow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vehicular traffic has been restricted in Aktobe, North-Kazakhstan regions due to melt water overflow.

According to RSE "Kazavtodor" abundant snow melting and water overflow through roadways caused closure of the following roads in North Kazakhstan region: "Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk" 670-701 km; "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" 729-795 km.



In addition, Aktobe region's authorities have shut down roads due to overflow of melt water through roadways: "Kandyagash-Emba-Shalkar-Irgiz" 200-220 km. The width of the overflow is 30-40 m, height 80 cm.



Warning signs, signal bars are installed on the sites.