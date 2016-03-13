Vehicular traffic restricted in Aktobe region due to ice slick

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vehicular traffic has been restricted in Aktobe region due to ice slick.

According to the Committee for Emergency Situations, March 12 due to bad weather conditions (rain, ice slick) the following roads were closed: "Donskoe- Badamsha- Aktobe-Orsk" (6-76 km); "Aktobe-Bulgarka-Shubarkuduk" (16-190 km); "Aktobe-Orsk-Petropavlovka-Hazretovka" (0-36 km); "Aktobe-Rodnikovka-Martuk" (05-93 km) for all types of vehicles.

In addition, March 12 vehicular traffic on the section of "Aktobe-Orsk" (19-135 km) road was shut down for freight motor transport.