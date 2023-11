ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vehicular traffic has been restricted in Pavlodar region due to black ice and snowstorms.

According to "Kazakhavtodor" Republican State Enterprise road traffic is closed on "Omsk-Maikapchagai" section of road (191-400 km); for all kinds of vehicles on "Pavlodar-Uspenka-border with RF" section of road (0-152 km).